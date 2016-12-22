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Indicators

Ultimate Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

rkdius
rkdius

rkdius

5 codes 43 comments
Views:
51945
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Ultimate_MA.mq4 (6.39 KB) view
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Moving Average based on Ultimate Oscillator (I modified Ultimate Oscillator's code). It calculates weighted average of three moving averages (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted). Highly adjustable, 3 periods and weight of each period.

IMHO it follows trend better than single moving average, it can also be used as Entry/Exit signal when crossing a bar or stop-loss level.

Very good alternative to SMA or EMA for those who don't like clutter. E.g. use one Ultimate MA instead of two/three SMAs (or EMAs).

Example

On this example it clearly crosses bar very close to crossing of SMA(5)/SMA(34).

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