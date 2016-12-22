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Ultimate Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Moving Average based on Ultimate Oscillator (I modified Ultimate Oscillator's code). It calculates weighted average of three moving averages (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted). Highly adjustable, 3 periods and weight of each period.
IMHO it follows trend better than single moving average, it can also be used as Entry/Exit signal when crossing a bar or stop-loss level.
Very good alternative to SMA or EMA for those who don't like clutter. E.g. use one Ultimate MA instead of two/three SMAs (or EMAs).
On this example it clearly crosses bar very close to crossing of SMA(5)/SMA(34).
The same EA's as previously released. The additional code allows the user to set parameters on RSI and Momentum.Binary Options Strategy Library
Build Binary Options strategies to test in the Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 4 with Binary Options Strategy Tester utility from marketplace.
This is a simple indicator that plots Signal History on the chart.Notify
This library has smart notification(alert, push and alert) function with an option of having a single notification per candle at a time.