Pipser - expert for MetaTrader 5
This Expert Advisor allows to perform one click trading.
Just press the corresponding button to open position. To close position, press the opposite button, i.e. if Buy position is opened, press "Sell" to close it.
Input parameters:
- Lot - lot size.
- SL - Stop Loss in points, if 0, there isn't SL.
- Slipage - slippage in points.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/160
