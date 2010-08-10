CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Pipser - expert for MetaTrader 5

Grigoriy Chaunin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
18538
Rating:
(41)
Published:
Updated:
pipser.mq5 (3.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This Expert Advisor allows to perform one click trading.

Just press the corresponding button to open position. To close position, press the opposite button, i.e. if Buy position is opened, press "Sell" to close it.

Input parameters:

  • Lot - lot size.
  • SL - Stop Loss in points, if 0, there isn't SL.
  • Slipage - slippage in points.

Pipser


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/160

Dual_Trix_Upgrade2 Dual_Trix_Upgrade2

The Dual Trix indicator with dual magnified Values in the Chart and in the Indicator window.

Multik Multik

The Multicurrency Expert Advisor.

A Really Random Robot A Really Random Robot

This robot uses a random number generator to simulate simply tossing a coin to decide on the direction of each trade. It provides an example of a minimal expert advisor programmed in an object-oriented style. It also provides a basis for quantifying the value added by alternative methods of entry.

Relative Strength Index of Volatility Relative Strength Index of Volatility

The Relative Strength Index, applied to standard deviation of price.