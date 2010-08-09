Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dual_Trix_Upgrade2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10904
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
New version of Dual Trix indicator. The Dual Trix indicator with dual magnified Values in the Chart and in the Indicator window.
Multik
The Multicurrency Expert Advisor.MartGreg
An Expert Advisor, based on two MACD, it uses the martingale money management system.
Pipser
One-click trading.A Really Random Robot
This robot uses a random number generator to simulate simply tossing a coin to decide on the direction of each trade. It provides an example of a minimal expert advisor programmed in an object-oriented style. It also provides a basis for quantifying the value added by alternative methods of entry.