Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FisherRVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4416
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The FisherRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires FisherRVI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The FisherRVI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13631
The Exp_FineTuningMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the FineTuningMA moving average direction.FineTuningMA_HTF
The FineTuningMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The FisherTransform indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.FineTuningMA_StDev
The FineTuningMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.