Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Market Sessions - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 41598
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays Market Sessions. (Tokyo, London and New York. Sydney and Berlin not added).
Bleris - Hedging Strategy
This strategy uses hedging if trend changes.NetFlows
The indicator computes the volume-adjusted flow of a currency considering all currency pairs available on your platform.
MA_BBands_YXF
The indicator is a combination of MA channels and Bollinger Bands.PivotPoints_MTF
Pivot points - Midpoints, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly.