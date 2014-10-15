CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Market Sessions - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Osiris
Views:
41598
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays Market Sessions. (Tokyo, London and New York. Sydney and Berlin not added).

Market sessions indicator MetaTrader 4

Bleris - Hedging Strategy Bleris - Hedging Strategy

This strategy uses hedging if trend changes.

NetFlows NetFlows

The indicator computes the volume-adjusted flow of a currency considering all currency pairs available on your platform.

MA_BBands_YXF MA_BBands_YXF

The indicator is a combination of MA channels and Bollinger Bands.

PivotPoints_MTF PivotPoints_MTF

Pivot points - Midpoints, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly.