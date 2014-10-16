CodeBaseSections
MA_BBands_YXF - indicator for MetaTrader 4

johnsun888
Published by:
johnsun888
Views:
39593
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
MA_BBands.mq4 (8.29 KB) view
The indicator is a combination of MA channels and Bollinger Bands.

The MA indicator has been moved SHIFT. I hope who have a forward left of the indicators to replace it.

MA_BBands_YXF MetaTrader4

