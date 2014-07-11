CodeBaseSections
Indicators

The Heavy - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Totom Sukopratomo
Views:
56587
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
The_Heavy.mq4 (4.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator helps to find the correct trend before enter the market.

Open trade when Lime Line is greater then Green Line and exit trade when Lime Line is lesser then Green Line.

Use build-in AC for entry point at the bottom of indicator's window. This indicator is created for educational purposes only.

The Heavy indicator MQL4

