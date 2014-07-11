Watch how to download trading robots for free
The Heavy - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator helps to find the correct trend before enter the market.
Open trade when Lime Line is greater then Green Line and exit trade when Lime Line is lesser then Green Line.
Use build-in AC for entry point at the bottom of indicator's window. This indicator is created for educational purposes only.
