Infoboard - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Krisztian Kenedi
42974
(30)
Infoboard.mq4 (15.87 KB) view
Shows trading information such as spread, ATR, swap, etc.

The fractal trend indicates the actual price relative to each timeframe's last high and last low fractal points. The place of indicator's panel is adjustable (corner and X-Y offset) and with "All Other Objects To Background" switcher can be always on top. You can hide each information what isn't useful for you.

Infoboard

