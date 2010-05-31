CodeBaseSections
iS7N_SacuL.mq5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iS7N_SacuL.mq5 indicator is based on the original indicator 'Lucas1.mq4', written in MQL4.

Parameters:

  • Per - indicator period, in fact, it's a number of bars, used for the calculation (in the original version - the values from 4 to 12 is used for the reverse)
  • Pro - channel shift in percents (in the original version it's used as a channel breakdown sensitivity from -10 to 40). If Pro is equal to 0 or negative, there isn't any channel breakdown, and no arrows will appear.

Two versions of this indicator can be used in the trading strategy, for example the first with parameters 7\25 (for entry points), the second with parameters (5\-5) for trailing.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/115

