Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
iS7N_SacuL.mq5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9759
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The iS7N_SacuL.mq5 indicator is based on the original indicator 'Lucas1.mq4', written in MQL4.
Parameters:
- Per - indicator period, in fact, it's a number of bars, used for the calculation (in the original version - the values from 4 to 12 is used for the reverse)
- Pro - channel shift in percents (in the original version it's used as a channel breakdown sensitivity from -10 to 40). If Pro is equal to 0 or negative, there isn't any channel breakdown, and no arrows will appear.
Two versions of this indicator can be used in the trading strategy, for example the first with parameters 7\25 (for entry points), the second with parameters (5\-5) for trailing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/115
The Rabbit indicator plots the true support/resistance levels for any currency pair.Setka (grid)
The purpose of this grid is to replace the standard grid with more convenient, it allows to determine many important points on the chart, the properties of the price movement and checkinh the quotes quality (for the presence of holes).
The Expert Advisor is based on Heiken Ashi indicator.ZigZagNN
The indicator shows recalculated ("broken") highs/lows of the standard ZigZag indicator.