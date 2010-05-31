CodeBaseSections
ZigZagNN - indicator for MetaTrader 5

zigzagnn.mq5
The indicator shows recalculated ("broken") highs/lows of the standard ZigZag indicator.

The indicator allows to estimate the quality of the standard ZigZag indicator. The broken extremums are marked with diamonds.

ZigZagNN indicator

Note: The calculations aren't optimized, at each new bar it calls the code of the standard ZigZag in mode "0-bar emulation".

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/116

