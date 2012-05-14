Watch how to download trading robots for free
|Session Open V-Line Indi
This indicator is a modification of the i-session indicator. See here for original i-session indicator.
This indicator has been expanded to show up to 6 vertical time lines - see Vertical Time Lines (MT4) - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12266
1. Draws a Vertical Line at Session Open - London/EuroZone, USA, Asia.
2. Set required Session Times.
3. Select Line Width.
4. Set Line Style: 0 - Solid, 1- Dashed, 2 - Dotted line, 3 - Dash-and-dot, 4 - Double dotted dash-and-dot.
5. Select Line Color.
6. Hide Session Line/s not required.
Note: Time Setting may require adjusting for Broker Time. eg: Broker Time 09:00 equivalent to 08:00 London Time - set indicator time to 09:00 for 08:00 London Open Session.
Example
