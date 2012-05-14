CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Session Open V-Line Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

file45
Views:
51905
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Session Open V-Line Indi

This indicator is a modification of the i-session indicator. See here for original i-session indicator.

This indicator has been expanded to show up to 6 vertical time lines - see Vertical Time Lines (MT4) - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12266 

1. Draws a Vertical Line at Session Open - London/EuroZone, USA, Asia.
2. Set required Session Times.
3. Select Line Width.
4. Set Line Style: 0 - Solid, 1- Dashed, 2 - Dotted line, 3 - Dash-and-dot, 4 - Double dotted dash-and-dot.
5. Select Line Color.
6. Hide Session Line/s not required.

Note: Time Setting may require adjusting for Broker Time. eg: Broker Time 09:00 equivalent to 08:00 London Time - set indicator time to 09:00 for 08:00 London Open Session.

Example




Heiken Ashi Histogram Heiken Ashi Histogram

Another suggested way to track Heiken Ashi candles and trading short-term price swings

Line Order v. 3 Line Order v. 3

A Line order EA capable of changing stop losses, take profits, trailing stops and lots.

The Turtle Trading Channel The Turtle Trading Channel

A trend following indicator that implements Dennis Gartman and Bill Eckhart trading system. Commonly known as "The Turtle Trader".

Correct Gann fan Correct Gann fan

A set of scripts to install and work with Gann fan. Custom fan has correct angles and is scale insensitive.