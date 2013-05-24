Watch how to download trading robots for free
ind_aMU. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator specifies on trend and lateral movements of the price.
The description of adjustments:
- period_fast - Period of averaging for calculation fast sliding average;
- period_slow - Period of averaging for calculation slow sliding average;
- ma_shift - Shift of the indicator concerning the price diagram;
- ma_method - Method of averaging.
Can be any of meanings(importance) of methods sliding average (Moving Average)
- 0 - (SMA) Simple sliding average.
- 1 - (EMA) sliding average. SMMA
- 2 - (SMMA) Smoothed sliding average. LWMA
- 3 - (LWMA) Linearly - is weighed sliding average.
applied_price - Used price. There can be any of price constants:
- 0 - (CLOSE) the Price of closing.
- 1 - (OPEN) the Price of opening.
- 2 - (HIGH) a Ceiling price.
- 3 - (LOW) a floor Price.
- 4 - (MEDIAN) the Average price, (high+low) /2.
- 5 - (TYPICAL) the Typical price, (high+low+close) /3.
- 6 - (WEIGHTED) the Weighed price of closing, (high+low+close+close) /4.
