The indicator specifies on trend and lateral movements of the price.

The description of adjustments:

period_fast - Period of averaging for calculation fast sliding average;

period_slow - Period of averaging for calculation slow sliding average;

ma_shift - Shift of the indicator concerning the price diagram;

ma_method - Method of averaging.

Can be any of meanings(importance) of methods sliding average (Moving Average)

0 - (SMA) Simple sliding average.

1 - (EMA) sliding average. SMMA

2 - (SMMA) Smoothed sliding average. LWMA

3 - (LWMA) Linearly - is weighed sliding average.

applied_price - Used price. There can be any of price constants:

0 - (CLOSE) the Price of closing.

1 - (OPEN) the Price of opening.

2 - (HIGH) a Ceiling price.

3 - (LOW) a floor Price.

4 - (MEDIAN) the Average price, (high+low) /2.

5 - (TYPICAL) the Typical price, (high+low+close) /3.

6 - (WEIGHTED) the Weighed price of closing, (high+low+close+close) /4.





