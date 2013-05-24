CodeBaseSections
Indicators

GruchaAverage Trend Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author:

CRN, www.crn.ugu.pl

The moving average that divides the prices for classes. The classes with extreme price get bigger weight (importance) (different from WMA). It should show the state of bought / sold out of market. It Show Trend.

  • Green line is up-trend.
  • Red is down-trend
  • Blue is no trend.


