Clear Method - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views: 33745
- 33745
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
This indicator is based on the article: Getting Clear With Short-Term Swings by Ron Black
http://www.traders.com/Documentation/FEEDbk_docs/2010/09/Black.html
http://www.traders.com/Documentation/FEEDbk_docs/2010/09/TradersTips.html
To set up colored candle charts:
- Switch to Line Chart;
- in Chart Properties window, set Line Chart Color to None (the entire price graph will disappear);
- Copy the ClearMethod.mq4 file to the Indicator directory, it will be used by iCustom();
- Add ClearMethodCandles1 (this must be the first), then ClearMethodCandles2 to the chart;
- If you use black backgrounded chart, set IsBlackChart parameter to true for both indicator.
The histogram shows the distance from the actual switching threshold.
Signals (ClearMethodSignals.mq4):
- Clear signal(x): breaking Clear Line (candles change color here)
- Move signal(arrow): Clear Line moves again after flat (see image below)
- Alert: after a closed bar signal, at the first tick of next bar
The drawings and the alerts can be separately switched off.
Image:
