Time trader v1.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
There are several theories out there about market movements at certain times e.g. during opening of trading for different currencies etc. This trading robot is designed to do just that and can be used for unlimited time related strategies that involve scalping, hedging or long term trades. The EA can also be used to discover time based market behaviour that is not readily detectable using meta trader 4 strategy tester in your mt4 terminal and also to time movements from expected news releases making it a crucial add on to your terminal.Note:
The time setting on the expert advisor should be based on the time on your meta trader terminal and not the time on your computer. Take for instance where you are located in country x and your broker's MT4 terminal is showing GMT time then set the trading time based on GMT not your country's. Alternatively just use strategy tester to find the best settings that will hold as long as you use it on the same broker you used to strategy test.
