CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Postzigzagv2Close - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ngoc thach
Views:
28110
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Based on Zigzag Indicator.


Trading scripts with pictures Trading scripts with pictures

These scripts will record and file a picture of the chart at the time of each trade executed with them.

True Range Envelopes True Range Envelopes

Envelopes with MaOnArray and Average True Range.

Simple Scalping EA Simple Scalping EA

Very simple scalping EA, no Indicators. Logic is based on very fast price movements.

Universal configurable EA with include indicators inside. Universal configurable EA with include indicators inside.

This is my own best EA, in the main lines can be setted up many things.