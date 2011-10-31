Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
True Range Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25606
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
True Range Envelopes is based on the classical Envelopes indicator.
Instead of input parameter "Deviation" I used the data from Average True Range indicator and then MaOnArray function for smoothing all lines.
Image:
SpreadProbe
Just like internet speed test can tell you your internet speed, SpreadProbe can measure ask/bid spreads on the go.DivStochv5
Basic on iStochastic. Show good area price for long/short.
Trading scripts with pictures
These scripts will record and file a picture of the chart at the time of each trade executed with them.Postzigzagv2Close
Based on Zigzag Indicator.