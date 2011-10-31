CodeBaseSections
True Range Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Published:
Updated:
True Range Envelopes is based on the classical Envelopes indicator.

Instead of input parameter "Deviation" I used the data from Average True Range indicator and then MaOnArray function for smoothing all lines.

