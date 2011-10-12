CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LOCSignal-MACDDoublePike - indicator for MetaTrader 4

mikhail
Views:
23708
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Mikhail A.

A simple signal indicator that detects MACD Main line extreme value. It filters first pike and displays all after the first.

This is an easy to use signal indicator that displays arrows on the chart. The main idea is to find MACD pikes starting from 2nd one in one side. Please check the image for more info

Recommendations:

Use on 1h chart and it is better to confirm with any other trend indicator.

Let me know if you have questions.

Status Mail and Alert On Order Close Status Mail and Alert On Order Close

This simple EA sends hourly status e-mail and informed of the last closed order with some additional information.

"Build With Own Sketch" - LegoEA (or PanelOfSwitches) "Build With Own Sketch" - LegoEA (or PanelOfSwitches)

Perfect solution for newcomers at coding. Allows to implement strategies with difficult stop-management. Yes, this thing need some "baking", i.e. editing, but you will like the result; especially if the strategy is already tested with hands.

Blonde Trader EA Blonde Trader EA

This Ea open buy/sell positions based on Grid, no size lot optimised works well on M5

X bug free version v3.0 X bug free version v3.0

Trades using MA crosses on all timeframes.