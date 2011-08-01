Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MMR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 41144
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Heiken Ashi w/ Doji Spotter
This is the standard Heiken Ashi, but with the option to spot Dojis and color them differently.Price Alert
Price Alert MetaTrader indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are specified by the trader.
Tester v_0.14
Example of using optimization reports in an Expert Advisor.EMAplusWPR_V2
Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R