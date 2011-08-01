CodeBaseSections
MMR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
MMR.mq4 (1.67 KB) view
Description:

Combines a strategy based on MA crossover with RSI and MACD confirmation by cmillion.

Pretty simple: Enter when red or green bar appears and Exit when main line crosses zero line.

Happy pipping :)


