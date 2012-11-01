Join our fan page
Color ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ColorZZ is the modification of the FastZZ indicator. ColorZZ draws segments of different colors depending on the ratio of the current segment range to the previous segment range. The following ratio values are selected: Red(<=0.382), Gold(<=0.618), Lime(<=1), Aqua(<=1.618) and Blue(>1.618).
Warning. The color of a vertical segment is not displayed correctly by this indicator. This is due to technical constraints of the DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG plot style.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1040
