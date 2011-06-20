Watch how to download trading robots for free
madnessMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19535
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
This indicator calculates correlation between MAs of different periods.Lines:
- Black/Red dots - Shows Open/Close signals (Above chart = BUY, below = SELL)
- Silver Line - Trend corelation (100 = All MAs are UP trend, -100 = All MAs are DOWN trend)
- Blue Line - Sort Degree (100 = All MAs are ASCENDING, -100 = All MAs are DESCENDING)
- Blue Dashed Line - Rough Sort Degree between MAcheck, Higher MAs and Lower MAs (100 = All Higher MAs are above MAcheck and all Lower MAs are below MAcheck, -100 = Higher MAs < MAcheck < Lower MAs; Higher and Lower MAs don't have to be sorted)
//---- input parameters extern string ________________01="List of MAs, eg form fiobo: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, 377, 610, 987, 1597"; extern string listMA="1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233"; extern string ________________02="MA to check SORT DEGREE"; extern int MAcheck=8; extern string ________________10="MA sort type"; extern int MAmethod = 1; // iMA moving average method: // 0 Simple moving average, // 1 Exponential moving average, // 2 Smoothed moving average, // 3 Linear weighted moving average.
