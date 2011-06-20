CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Smoothed RSI Inverse Fisher Transform by Sylvain Vervoort - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MaryJane
Views:
58260
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator was presented by Sylvain Vervoort in the October 2010 issue of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The article was awarded with the Reader's Choice award in 2011.

It begins by smoothing the price curve with a “rainbow” weighted moving average.

This smoothed price curve is used to calculate a RSI, which is then smoothed with the Vervoort zero-lag exponential moving average. The resulting curve is then transformed with an inverse Fisher filter.

Codes for various platforms have been released, the attached is my MQL4 port.


UPDATE 2011.06.24: Fixed refresh if Max Bars On Chart reached.

madnessMA madnessMA

Shows correlation between different MAs.

All Market Symbols and Data extraction script All Market Symbols and Data extraction script

Reads all available instruments and their characteristics and generates an HTML report. Positive Swaps are highlighted.

InputResizer: edit indicator and EA settings comfortably InputResizer: edit indicator and EA settings comfortably

A small utility making MT4 input windows resizable.

Sicker_EA_DIGITS Sicker_EA_DIGITS

Sicker_EA_DIGITS - daytrading EA