Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 73020
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This code is wonderful and was written by Muhammad Hamizi Jaminan (hymns).
I do not take and will not take any glory for it cus i am not worthy for it.
It is that I found it too good to be ignored and I can see that many do not even know of its efficacy.
Place OCO Order, One pip Limit Order and One Pip Stop Order
Places OCO Order, One pip Limit Order and One Pip Stop Order on Metatrader 4 platform.MTrainer Strategy Tester
Backtest your ideas in ST with simple order initiation. 100% visual, no typing, just drop a horizontal line on the chart to order! Focus on your indicators and trade with ease. Has SL and TP lines as well as PC line for partial close. Externals: BSRa
X trail 2
Alerts you whenever there is a moving average crossORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5
ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - v1.5