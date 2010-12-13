CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Doda-Donchian v2 mod - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iwan Sulistiawan
Views:
53383
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This is the Doda-Donchian v2 created by Gopal Krishan Doda, but when I use this indicator, I found some error and I have to fix it. also adding features price and candle time.

Doda-Donchian v2 mod fix --> Upper&Lower Donchian-->Hide, Stop Loss and Candle Time Color can change.


Image:



Automatic Parabolic Support and Resistance Levels Indicator Automatic Parabolic Support and Resistance Levels Indicator

Indicator that draws for the last ( You nominate how many bars back ) x bars the levels at which the psar indi turns.

Donchian Channel with Fibbed Levels and Alerts Donchian Channel with Fibbed Levels and Alerts

A support and resistance indicator to assist in setting stop losses and take profits with any strategy.

BPA - D1 London Session BPA - D1 London Session

Ricx - 1st indicator submit This indicator will plot EURUSD D1 candlestick chart on white or other bright background.

Average Sentiment Oscillator Average Sentiment Oscillator

Momentum oscillator of averaged bull/bear percentages.