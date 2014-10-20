Meet 11 new analysts and associates at Goldman Sachs. What makes them special?

It’s a good time to get an entry-level job at Goldman Sachs.As we were first to observe last week, Goldman Sachs seems to have hired an unusually large number of an analysts and associate this year – headcount increased by 1,100 between July and September 2014, net of any more senior staff who were let go.

So, who was in Goldman’s swollen 2014 analyst and associate pool? As ever, it’s possible to track the firm’s recent hires as they’re registered on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register. Registration typically occurs a couple of months after individuals arrive on the job. According to Goldman Sachs’ recent registrations, these are some of the people it took on this summer. Excellent academics are a given, but we’ve identified some of the other facets that made them appealing.

1. Anne-Lorraine Imbert

Role at Goldman Sachs: As far as we can deduce, Anne-Lorraine is a member of Goldman’s 2014 M&A analyst class,

Selling points: Anne came straight to Goldman Sachs from a five month M&A internship at JPMorgan in Paris. She graduated from Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities, in June 2014. She also spent a year studying abroad at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. As we’ve noted before, Goldman seems to favour students who’ve spent some time studying overseas.

2. Markus Pops

Role at Goldman Sachs: Analyst. Division unclear. Joined in January 2014.

Selling points: Although Pops’ precise role at Goldman is unclear, he’s worth highlighting due his sporting prowess. Estonian-born Pops is a top international junior tennis player who has been competing on the international circuit since at least 2006.

3. Milana Shapira

Role at Goldman Sachs: Analyst. Division unclear.

Selling points: Shapira speaks English, French, German and Bulgarian fluently. She has a first class degree in biology from Imperial College London and spend eight years of her schooling overseas, in Karlsruhe, South-Western Germany.

4. Thomas Sukno

Role at Goldman Sachs: Analyst, IBD

Selling points: Sukno also gained cosmopolitan credentials while he was still a student. He spent one year studying at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a year at the University of Wisconsin and two years at HEC in Paris. Before arriving full time at Goldman, he completed a five month off-cycle internship at Lazard.

5. Jeroen Van Dorp

Role at Goldman Sachs: Associate. IBD

Selling points: Van Dorp completed his MBA at Columbia Business School, which is one of banks’ favourites. A former professional basket player in the Netherlands, he started out as a corporate lawyer, before becoming a private equity ‘consultant’, before completing his MBA and moving into banking.

6. Vitalii Likhanskyi

Role at Goldman Sachs: Analyst, M&A, specializing in TMT and Industrials

Selling points: Likhanskyi is that thing that all banks want to hire now – an experienced junior M&A analyst. He joined Goldman after just fifteen months on Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s M&A team. He interned at BAML in 2012 and has also completed M&A-related internships at KPMG and Rothschild,

7. Gurneet Chohan

Role at Goldman Sachs: Analyst, fixed income currencies and commodities.

Selling points: Chohan was as a summer analyst in Goldman’s FICC business before she joined full time. She was also a spring intern at Goldman Sachs and a ‘winning spring intern’ at JPMorgan. She spent a gap year working for KPMG (where she won an award for ‘consistently outstanding performance’) and she was president of the women’s football club whilst at Warwick University.

8. Alexander Doell

Role at Goldman Sachs: Associate, IBD

Selling points: Doell completed his MBA at the London Business School (another of banks’ favourites). Before he embarked upon the MBA, he spent 27 months as an associate at Boston Consulting (another blue chip name). He studied his Bachelor’s degree at the European Business School in Germany, but also spent a year at the Richard Ivey School of Business in Canada (thereby satisfying Goldman’s partiality for a cosmopolitan study-profile).

9. Bart Van Schuppen

Role at Goldman Sachs: Analyst, IBD

Selling points: Van Schuppen also studied internationally. He completed a Bachelors at Tilburg University in the Netherlands (Econometrics & Operations Research) before spending a term at the University of South Carolina and then returning to Tilburg to study a Masters Degree. He was a summer analyst at Goldman before he joined full time and spent three months before that on a trainer-wheels internship with a small Dutch corporate finance boutique.

10. Albert Martienssen

Role at Goldman Sachs: Associate, IBD

Selling points: Albert completed his MBA at the MIT Sloan School of Management, which is also among banks’ favourite MBA schools when it comes to hiring. He was a summer associate at Goldman Sachs before joining full time and like Alexander Doell (number 8), his pre-MBA career involved being an associate at the Boston Consulting Group where he specialised (among other things) in financial services. Interestingly, Martienssen seems once to have toyed with the idea of proprietary trading (he spend three months as a prop trader at DZ Bank) before giving it all up for consulting and advisory banking.

11. Aurelien Benoit

Role at Goldman Sachs: Associate, IBD

Selling points: Benoit completed his MBA at INSEAD. This ranks 12th on our list of top MBA schools for banking, but has a good reputation internationally. Interestingly, Benoit seems to have moved against the tide (which usually flows from banking to private equity) by spending six months working for private equity fund Ardian after his MBA before moving to Goldman.