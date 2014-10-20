VIDEO WEBINAR - The Guarded Secret of the Best Traders in the World - Jeff Kilian

How to time the market like an expert

How to identify where the Smart Money is trading



How to trade the S&P 500 and e-mini in real time



High Probability Trading

In this 45 minute webinar, you will look over the shoulder of Jeff Kilian, one of the top traders in the world today, and see how to expertly time the market. He will teach you how to trade the e-mini futures in real time.During this presentation, Mr. Kilian will cover the following:At the conclusion of this webinar, you will be able to take what Mr. Kilian has taught you and apply it to your trades immediately. This is a can't miss opportunity to learn the secrets of one of the top traders in the world today!About the Presenter: Jeff Kilian, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for THE INSIDE TECHNICIAN™, is one of the top professional traders in the world, specializing in Expert Market Timing and the S&P 500 e-mini futures. He has devoted over 20 years developing a proven, successful, repeatable, trading methodology based on technical analysis to "Find, Track and Trade with the Smart Money™." He is a frequent contributor to numerous financial trading publications and presents his "NIGHTLY MARKET INTELLIGENCE REPORT™" five nights a week to clients throughout the world.

What truly sets Mr. Kilian apart from all others in his field becomes obvious whenever anyone hears the passion resonate in his voice during any of his soldout webinars. This man lives to teach others to become successful professional traders. His students from virtually every corner of the world attest to this fact through the volumes of "THANKS" he receives on a daily basis. Mr. Kilian has gone from a 10 year trading recluse to one of the most sought after mentors. Mr. Kilian is a proven professional, a gifted communicator, and most importantly, an undeniable true leader.







