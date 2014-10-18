Why the recent stock market correction is much probably finished

Understanding the role of volume in the market is essential: big moves start and end on big volume. This volume shows that the smart money (professional operators) are highly active, buying or selling. This is a prime example: the smart money is buying into all the panic and selling frenzy of the public, which means the prices will soon reverse, as the down move no longer has professional support.

Am I going long? For sure, just waiting for a down bar with low volume, to ensure that there is no longer supply in the market.

Dax30 daily:

Dow Jones daily: