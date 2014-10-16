How Alibaba IPO may have signaled a market top

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Alibaba Group IPO goes public.

"History tells you that big deals tend to come during market tops," said Nick Colas, chief market strategist at ConvergEx. "Typically speaking, you need to see peak levels of investor interest in order to get big deals done."

That's especially critical when you're talking about the biggest IPO of all time, a label that e-commerce site Alibaba earned by raising $25 billion. (Visa's 2008 debut ranked second at $19.7 billion, while General Motors holds the third position with the $18.1 billion deal it scored in 2010.)

While it's impossible to tell yet whether the Alibaba offering has larger historical significance, the signs are there.

Stocks had been on a bumpy but higher trajectory heading into the event, with the S&P 500 gaining nearly 9 percent for the year up to the IPO. Since then, however, it's off nearly 8 percent amid a period of extreme movements that has seen both the biggest gains and losses of the year.

The CBOE Volatility Index—a popular measure of market fear—has surged 126 percent in the same time frame, from less than 12 to above 26. For its part, Alibaba is off 7.3 percent from its initial day of trading.

Moreover, a blistering 2014 pace for IPOs has cooled dramatically. Offerings to date have moved at their highest pace in 14 years, with 241 deals priced at a total of $81.9 billion, according to Dealogic, but activity has declined in September and October, with just three priced over the past week and three more filed.