KCG Announces Trading Results for June, ITG Releases Liquidity Estimation App

KCG Holdings Inc. published trade volumes for the month of June on Tuesday.In terms of market making, KCG posted an average of $23.5 billion in transaction volumes, which is 8.2 billion shares and 3.4 million transactions per day in US stocks, a notable decline from the volumes recorded in May.

The company recorded $0.6 billion more, totalling $24.1 billion, singling out KCG as one of the few companies that posted poor results contrary to its peers in the institutional and retail electronic trading who posted higher transaction volumes in June.