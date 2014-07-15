GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

GBP/JPY Technical Strategy: Flat

Support: 173.53, 173.13, 172.44

Resistance: 173.98, 174.50, 175.35

The British Pound moved lower against the Japanese Yen as expected after producing a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Prices are testing support at a rising trend line set from late May (173.53), with a daily close below that exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 173.13. Alternatively, a reversal above the 23.6% Fib at 173.98 opens the door for a move to the 14.6% retracement at 174.50.Prices are too close to support to justify entering short from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bullish reversal signal argues against taking up the long side. We will remain flat for now.