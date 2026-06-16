AXIOM GOLD - FULL BACKTEST



Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.



When evaluating an automated trading strategy, most traders focus exclusively on returns.



Experienced traders know that returns alone mean very little.

The real question is:

How much risk was required to achieve those returns?

To answer that question transparently, we decided to publish multiple independent statistical validation reports covering several AXIOM GOLD risk configurations.

Each report is based on more than 11 years of historical XAUUSD H1 data and has been analyzed using Quant Analyzer, a professional statistical analysis platform widely used by quantitative traders.

Rather than presenting a single backtest, we provide several configurations ranging from conservative capital preservation to aggressive long-term compounding.







What Is PAM?

Some reports include PAM (Profit Acceleration Module).

PAM progressively increases position sizing using profits already generated by the strategy rather than additional deposited capital.

In simple terms:

Risk the profits, not the principal.

The objective is to accelerate long-term compounding while keeping the original capital allocation unchanged.

The trade-off is straightforward:

Higher potential returns

Higher drawdowns

Greater account volatility

As a result, PAM-enabled configurations can behave very differently from their non-PAM counterparts over long periods of time. Understanding this distinction is essential when comparing the validation reports presented below.

For readers interested in the mechanics behind PAM, AUTO Mode, drawdown management and capital allocation, a detailed explanation is available in our dedicated article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771671







Backtest Comparison Overview





Configuration PAM Max Drawdown Profit Factor Total Return DD 10% No 7.62% 2.01 +2,362% DD 20% No 15.66% 2.16 +70,678% DD 10% Yes 22.39% 2.21 +306,408% DD 20% Yes 29.65% 1.85 +816,292% DD 30% Yes 40.29% 1.85 +899,495%



As expected, higher drawdown limits allow the strategy to deploy more capital and generate substantially higher returns over long periods.

The objective is not to identify a universally "best" configuration, but rather to find the one that best matches your personal risk tolerance.

AXIOM GOLD DD10 — PAM Disabled

Conservative Profile

This is the most conservative configuration currently available.

The strategy operates with strict capital preservation objectives and keeps drawdown below the configured 10% threshold.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +2,362%

Maximum Drawdown: 7.62%

Profit Factor: 2.01

Win Rate: 56.6%

Trades Analyzed: 9,017

Suitable For

Conservative investors

Lower-risk portfolios

Traders prioritizing stability over maximum growth





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.





AXIOM GOLD DD20 — PAM Disabled

Balanced Profile

This configuration increases the drawdown ceiling while maintaining the same underlying strategy logic.

The result is significantly higher long-term growth while remaining within a moderate risk profile.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +70,678%

Maximum Drawdown: 15.66%

Profit Factor: 2.16

Win Rate: 56.6%

Trades Analyzed: 9,017

Suitable For

Growth-oriented investors

Traders comfortable with moderate drawdowns

Long-term portfolio allocations





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.





AXIOM GOLD DD10 — PAM Enabled

Accelerated Growth Profile

The Profit Acceleration Module is activated.

Profits generated by the strategy are progressively recycled into future position sizing, producing substantially stronger compounding effects.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +306,408%

Maximum Drawdown: 22.39%

Profit Factor: 2.21

Win Rate: 56.59%

Trades Analyzed: 8,998

Suitable For

Aggressive growth investors

Traders seeking maximum compounding efficiency

Long investment horizons





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.

AXIOM GOLD DD20 — PAM Enabled

High Growth Profile

This version combines a larger drawdown allowance with profit acceleration.

Returns increase dramatically while volatility rises accordingly.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +816,292%

Maximum Drawdown: 29.65%

Profit Factor: 1.85

Win Rate: 58.12%

Trades Analyzed: 8,075

Suitable For

Experienced traders

Aggressive portfolios

Investors focused on long-term compounding





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.





AXIOM GOLD DD30 — PAM Enabled

Maximum Growth Profile

This is currently the most aggressive configuration published.

It is designed for traders willing to accept substantial fluctuations in exchange for maximum historical growth potential.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +899,495%

Maximum Drawdown: 40.29%

Profit Factor: 1.85

Win Rate: 58.54%

Trades Analyzed: 7,713

Suitable For

High-risk investors

Aggressive capital growth objectives

Traders fully comfortable with larger equity swings





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.







Institutional Preservation Profile

AXIOM GOLD DD5 — PAM Disabled ($1M Portfolio)

This validation uses a $1,000,000 starting balance and a maximum drawdown target of only 5%.

Designed for capital preservation, this configuration prioritizes stability and risk control while maintaining consistent long-term growth.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +435.50%

Maximum Drawdown: 3.91%

Profit Factor: 1.96

Win Rate: 56.60%

Trades Analyzed: 9,017

Suitable For

Family offices

Conservative investors

Wealth preservation portfolios

Large capital allocations





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.





Institutional Growth Profile

AXIOM GOLD DD5 — PAM Enabled ($1M Portfolio)

This configuration combines a conservative 5% base drawdown target with the Profit Acceleration Module (PAM).

By progressively allocating a portion of accumulated profits to future position sizing, PAM significantly increases long-term compounding potential while preserving the same underlying trading logic.

Key Metrics

Total Return: +3,875.94%

Maximum Drawdown: 11.36%

Profit Factor: 2.02

Win Rate: 56.60%

Trades Analyzed: 8,996

Suitable For

High-net-worth investors

Growth-oriented portfolios

Long-term capital compounding

Large personal accounts





Download the complete statistical validation report attached to this article.



Retail Accounts vs Large Portfolios

One of the most interesting observations from these validation reports is that the underlying strategy never changes.

Whether the account starts with $500, $10,000, or $1,000,000, AXIOM GOLD continues to operate using the same breakout engines, execution logic, and risk-management framework.

What changes is the way capital is allocated and how much drawdown an investor is willing to accept.

Conservative configurations prioritize capital preservation and lower equity fluctuations.

Balanced configurations seek a compromise between growth and drawdown.

PAM-enabled configurations focus on maximizing long-term compounding by progressively reinvesting a portion of accumulated profits.

The objective of these reports is not to identify a universally "best" configuration.

The objective is to provide transparent data across multiple risk profiles so that every trader and investor can evaluate the trade-offs for themselves.







How To Choose The Right Configuration

The best configuration is not necessarily the one with the highest return.

A strategy is only effective if you can comfortably remain invested during periods of drawdown.

As a general guideline:

Prefer DD5 or DD10 if capital preservation is your primary objective.

Prefer DD20 if you seek a balance between growth and risk.

Consider PAM configurations only if you fully understand the implications of accelerated compounding and larger equity fluctuations.

For larger portfolios, institutional-style DD5 configurations provide a useful reference point for evaluating long-term capital efficiency under stricter risk constraints.

The most important factor is not maximizing theoretical returns.

The most important factor is selecting a risk profile that you can realistically maintain through both favorable and unfavorable market conditions.







Final Thoughts

The purpose of this article is not to identify a single "best" backtest.

Every validation presented here is built on the same AXIOM GOLD trading engine.

The difference lies in how aggressively capital is deployed, how profits are compounded, and how much drawdown an investor is willing to tolerate.

Some traders will prefer the stability of the DD5 and DD10 profiles.

Others may choose DD20 configurations to pursue stronger growth while maintaining moderate risk.

More aggressive investors may find PAM-enabled profiles attractive for their ability to accelerate long-term compounding.

The important point is that each configuration represents a different balance between growth potential and risk exposure.

Over more than eleven years of XAUUSD H1 historical data, AXIOM GOLD demonstrated consistent behavior across multiple risk profiles, account sizes, and market environments.

Rather than relying on a single backtest, this report presents a range of validated configurations designed to help traders make more informed decisions based on their own objectives and risk tolerance.

For readers interested in understanding how AUTO Mode, Drawdown Controls, Risk Allocation, and the Profit Acceleration Module (PAM) operate behind these results, a dedicated Risk Management article is also available:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771671

Understanding the relationship between risk, capital allocation, and compounding is often just as important as understanding the returns themselves.







Important Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All statistics presented in this article are derived from historical backtesting and quantitative analysis.

Future market conditions may differ materially from historical conditions.

Live trading performance can be affected by broker execution quality, spreads, slippage, liquidity conditions, market volatility, and numerous other factors.

Always conduct your own due diligence and validate any trading strategy on a demo account before committing live capital.



