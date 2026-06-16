GoldBaron Is Back at Its Highs: How We Got Through Two Hard Months and Came Back Stronger

Friends, I have great news. After two difficult months, the live GoldBaron EA MT5 account has set a new all-time high again. I deliberately didn't rush this post — I wanted the numbers to speak before I did. Now they do.





A quick recap. On October 22, 2025, I launched a public account and funded it with a symbolic $96 — exactly enough to show, honestly and on real money, what the new algorithm can do. Today the account is up roughly 2,191%, with 155 trades on gold, a win rate of around 57%, a profit factor of 1.91, and a recovery factor of 4.88. We hit the "x10 by March" target a month ahead of schedule — and now we've climbed even higher.





I keep this account public and in real time, with no option to "rewrite history." Anyone can open the monitoring and see every single trade — the climbs and the drops alike. That matters to me: in this business, trust isn't bought with pretty pictures from the strategy tester; it's earned on real money and on live statistics that can't be tweaked after the fact.









At the core of GoldBaron is our AceTrend indicator, built on "Real Pricing Factors" technology. Unlike classic indicators that are curve-fitted to history and lose their edge on fresh data, AceTrend relies on patterns that genuinely move the price of the metal. On top of it runs a cluster of ten independent trading systems, and a separate AI-based module makes the final call. No martingale, no grids, no averaging — every trade carries a stop loss. The robot trades selectively: about four trades a week, with an average holding time of around 14 hours. It doesn't chase every tick; it waits for a strong trending move.









Now, honestly, about those two months — I'm hiding nothing. There was a quiet stretch: gold went sideways, and the EA deliberately traded very little, waiting for its move, and the platform even flagged low activity. And yes, the "High risk" in the signal's name is there for a reason: the account went through a serious drawdown — 36.91% by balance, and by equity it reached nearly 80% at the worst point, plus a streak of seven losing trades in a row. I show this openly, because that's what honest aggressive acceleration really looks like. And it was right after that test that the account pushed on to new highs.





When gold finally moved, the subsystems caught the trend — and it was exactly this blend of patience and precise entries that carried the account back to its peak. That's the whole point of the strategy: don't fidget in a sideways market, but take the strong trends when they come. In parallel, I'm already working on growing the lineup: the next version is on the way, and everything these months of live trading have taught me is going straight into it.





Who is it for? GoldBaron is a tool for people who understand volatility and knowingly accept high risk in exchange for high reward. This is not a "quiet" deposit. So trade only with money you can afford to lose, and pick a mode that fits your temperament: from the conservative "Investor" to the extreme "Gambler." I recommend a deposit from $500 and an account with hedging enabled.





A word on prop trading, since gold is a favorite instrument for challenges. The "Prop Trader 5%" mode automatically calibrates position size to comply with strict maximum-drawdown rules. The "Random levels for Prop Firms" algorithm subtly shifts SL/TP levels and removes the risk of being flagged for "copy-trading behavior." And the forced close on Friday evening protects you from Sunday gaps.





And best of all — it's simple. You don't need to be a programmer: attach the EA to the H1 XAUUSD chart, choose a money-management mode, and get on with your day. GoldBaron takes care of the rest.









Trading on financial markets carries the risk of capital loss, and past results do not guarantee future profits. Thank you for being with me — your feedback and ideas make GoldBaron stronger.