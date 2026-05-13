New updates to My DCA system EA

1. New Parameters & Upgraded UI

Dynamic Grid Expansion & Smart Repositioning We have introduced a revolutionary way to manage extreme market conditions and optimize broker execution without interrupting your active trading cycles.

Smart Pending Grid Repositioning: When a cycle closes (via Take Profit or Partial Profit taking), the EA no longer forcefully cancels your existing pending safety orders. Instead, it starts the new cycle, intelligently adopts the surviving pending orders, and simply repositions them to their new calculated price levels. This drastically reduces broker server requests and maintains your limit orders' priority in the liquidity queue.

Extra Safety Orders (Manual Live Add): Allows you to add extra recovery levels to an active cycle on the fly. Changing this parameter during a live trade will not reset the EA. The algorithm seamlessly appends the new limit orders to your existing sequence while preserving your lot progression and comment indexing.

Auto Extra Safety Orders (True/False): When enabled, the EA automatically detects if the market price breaches your furthest safety limit order. Instead of leaving your grid stranded, it instantly deploys a new batch of safety orders to catch the extended move.

Auto Extra Safety Count: The exact number of safety orders to add when the auto-trigger is activated. Smart Continuous Trigger: If the market gaps heavily or continues to trend against you, the EA calculates the new grid boundary. If broken again, it will continuously deploy groups of this specified count to ensure your recovery grid always brackets the current market price.

GapFill Market Execution (Under the Hood): If extra safety orders are calculated at price levels the market has already surpassed due to high volatility, the EA intelligently bypasses the standard limit order placement and instantly executes them as Market Orders (tagged as GapFill), ensuring you capture the immediate recovery volume.

Upgraded Professional On-Chart Dashboard The existing UI has been completely overhauled. Moving away from the older layout, the dashboard now features a sleek, long horizontal orientation with modern rounded corners. This dark-mode graphical interface is designed for maximum visibility without cluttering your chart.

5-Column Data Grid: Instantly track essential metrics including Floating PnL, Active Lots, Arbitraged PnL, Current/Max Drawdown, Distance to TP, and Partial Close statistics.

Dynamic Status Indicators: The system state is clearly displayed (RUNNING, STOPPED, or WAITING), with dynamic text colors that shift automatically (e.g., green for profit, soft red for drawdown) to give you instant visual feedback on cycle performance.

Interactive Controls: Built-in START, PAUSE, STOP, and RESET buttons allow you to manually intervene or restart cycles directly from the chart without opening the EA properties.



