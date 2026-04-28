Moving Average Cross Signal is my indicator for MetaTrader 5 traders

I'd like to share my development—the free Moving Average Cross Signal indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. I created it primarily for myself and other traders like me—those who build strategies based on the classic method of crossing two moving averages but don't want to limit themselves to a limited set of standard settings. To date, the indicator has received a 4.93 rating and over 20 user reviews, which is the best reward for my work.

How does the indicator work?

I adopted a simple and time-tested principle: two moving averages are plotted on the chart—a fast and a slow one. When the fast line crosses the slow line from below, you receive a signal of a possible price increase, while a top-down crossover indicates a potential decline.

I went beyond the standard approach and implemented two types of signals. The first signal occurs when the condition is likely to be met—meaning the bar hasn't closed yet, and the situation could change. This gives you time to sit down at your computer, double-check the news, and prepare for the trade. The second signal occurs when the arrow on the chart has finally formed. Each type is issued only once per bar—I specifically designed it this way to avoid duplicate notifications and distract you with unnecessary noise.

How is my indicator different from others?

The main advantage, which I've worked on the most, is the flexibility in choosing smoothing methods. Standard indicators only offer SMA, EMA, or SMMA, but I've compiled over ten algorithms, from classic to experimental. Parabolic approximation is good at catching trend reversals, adaptive methods automatically adjust to volatility, and there are also algorithms based on historical pattern analysis. Thanks to this, the indicator works in any market conditions—ignoring noise in flat markets and reacting quickly to changes in trends.

I've also added the ability to turn the lines into a dynamic channel—this helps visualize volatility and identify overbought and oversold zones without using additional tools.

Notifications and settings

I've provided all the notification options to ensure you don't miss the login moment: a sound signal in the terminal, a push notification on your phone, and an email. No need to sit in front of the screen—the indicator will let you know when it's time to act.

In the settings, you'll find everything you need: the calculation method and period for each of the two moving averages, arrow drawing mode, coloring options, profit display on the chart, and channel width parameters. I'd like to point out one important point: the indicator doesn't repaint on historical data. On the current bar, the value may fluctuate until the candle closes—this is normal behavior for any properly functioning moving average, not a flaw. If this bothers you, you can set the Shift parameter to 1, and the current bar will be ignored in the calculations.

Where can it be applied?

I designed the indicator to be universal—it works with stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, and commodity futures. The settings are easily adapted to any market: for volatile assets, you can widen the channel between moving averages, and for long-term positions, you can increase the periods or change the calculation method. It's suitable for scalping, medium-term, and long-term trading.

Since the indicator is completely free and written with fast code, you can integrate it into your trading robots without restrictions. If you're a programmer, you can write your own EA. If not, there are plenty of specialists on the MQL5 freelance marketplace who can help with automation. And if you have an interesting and original idea, contact me directly—I'm always happy to help grow the MQL5 trading community.

A few words about privacy and support

The indicator doesn't connect to third-party libraries and doesn't collect any personal data—all calculations are performed locally on your device. Your settings, signals, and trade history remain yours alone. This is crucial for me.

I'm always in touch: I answer questions in the comments, I helped