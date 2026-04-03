Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 on MQL5 Market

Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 Scalper is LIVE on MQL5 Market

👉 Zeno — Prop Firm Edition on MQL5 Market



If you've been looking for a US30 expert advisor built specifically for prop firm challenges — Zeno might be exactly what you need.

Why US30?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30/DJ30) is one of the most actively traded indices in the world, tracking 30 of America's largest blue-chip companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Goldman Sachs. It reacts sharply to Fed decisions, NFP, and CPI data — creating clean, structured moves that scalping strategies can exploit consistently.

How Zeno Works

Zeno reads the market on 3 timeframes simultaneously — M5 for entries, M15 for context, and H1 for trend direction. Each trade decision is built from a multi-layer signal engine:

Order Flow Delta — detects buying vs selling pressure from volume

— detects buying vs selling pressure from volume CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) — confirms or diverges from price direction

— confirms or diverges from price direction Liquidity Sweep detection — catches stop hunts before the real move

— catches stop hunts before the real move Market Structure (CHoCH) — identifies trend shifts early

— identifies trend shifts early Volume Profile POC — filters entries near high-volume price zones





A trade only opens when the confidence score exceeds your minimum threshold (default 82/100).

Built for Prop Firms

Most EAs blow prop firm accounts because they ignore the rules. Zeno doesn't:

Daily drawdown limit — EA stops automatically when daily loss limit is hit

— EA stops automatically when daily loss limit is hit Total drawdown limit — hard stop to protect the account

— hard stop to protect the account Profit target pause — EA pauses when your challenge target is reached

— EA pauses when your challenge target is reached News filter — blocks trading before/after high-impact USD events

— blocks trading before/after high-impact USD events Breakeven + Partial Close + Trailing SL — locks in profits automatically





Works on any broker — supports US30, US30r, US30.pro, DJ30, DJ30r and similar naming conventions.

Currently in Launch Promo — grab it at the intro price before it goes up.

👉 Zeno — Prop Firm Edition on MQL5 Market