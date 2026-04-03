Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 on MQL5 Market

Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 Scalper is LIVE on MQL5 Market
👉 Zeno — Prop Firm Edition on MQL5 Market
If you've been looking for a US30 expert advisor built specifically for prop firm challenges — Zeno might be exactly what you need.
Why US30?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30/DJ30) is one of the most actively traded indices in the world, tracking 30 of America's largest blue-chip companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Goldman Sachs. It reacts sharply to Fed decisions, NFP, and CPI data — creating clean, structured moves that scalping strategies can exploit consistently.
How Zeno Works
Zeno reads the market on 3 timeframes simultaneously — M5 for entries, M15 for context, and H1 for trend direction. Each trade decision is built from a multi-layer signal engine:
- Order Flow Delta — detects buying vs selling pressure from volume
- CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) — confirms or diverges from price direction
- Liquidity Sweep detection — catches stop hunts before the real move
- Market Structure (CHoCH) — identifies trend shifts early
- Volume Profile POC — filters entries near high-volume price zones
A trade only opens when the confidence score exceeds your minimum threshold (default 82/100).
Built for Prop Firms
Most EAs blow prop firm accounts because they ignore the rules. Zeno doesn't:
- Daily drawdown limit — EA stops automatically when daily loss limit is hit
- Total drawdown limit — hard stop to protect the account
- Profit target pause — EA pauses when your challenge target is reached
- News filter — blocks trading before/after high-impact USD events
- Breakeven + Partial Close + Trailing SL — locks in profits automatically
Works on any broker — supports US30, US30r, US30.pro, DJ30, DJ30r and similar naming conventions.
Currently in Launch Promo — grab it at the intro price before it goes up.
👉 Zeno — Prop Firm Edition on MQL5 Market