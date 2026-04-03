Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 on MQL5 Market
Statistics

Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 on MQL5 Market

3 April 2026, 12:41
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
0
182

Zeno — Prop Firm Edition | US30 Scalper is LIVE on MQL5 Market

👉 Zeno — Prop Firm Edition on MQL5 Market

If you've been looking for a US30 expert advisor built specifically for prop firm challenges — Zeno might be exactly what you need.

Why US30?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30/DJ30) is one of the most actively traded indices in the world, tracking 30 of America's largest blue-chip companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Goldman Sachs. It reacts sharply to Fed decisions, NFP, and CPI data — creating clean, structured moves that scalping strategies can exploit consistently.

How Zeno Works

Zeno reads the market on 3 timeframes simultaneously — M5 for entries, M15 for context, and H1 for trend direction. Each trade decision is built from a multi-layer signal engine:

  • Order Flow Delta — detects buying vs selling pressure from volume
  • CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) — confirms or diverges from price direction
  • Liquidity Sweep detection — catches stop hunts before the real move
  • Market Structure (CHoCH) — identifies trend shifts early
  • Volume Profile POC — filters entries near high-volume price zones


A trade only opens when the confidence score exceeds your minimum threshold (default 82/100).

Built for Prop Firms

Most EAs blow prop firm accounts because they ignore the rules. Zeno doesn't:

  • Daily drawdown limit — EA stops automatically when daily loss limit is hit
  • Total drawdown limit — hard stop to protect the account
  • Profit target pause — EA pauses when your challenge target is reached
  • News filter — blocks trading before/after high-impact USD events
  • Breakeven + Partial Close + Trailing SL — locks in profits automatically

Works on any broker — supports US30, US30r, US30.pro, DJ30, DJ30r and similar naming conventions.

Currently in Launch Promo — grab it at the intro price before it goes up.

👉 Zeno — Prop Firm Edition on MQL5 Market


##US30 #DowJones #AutomatedTrading #SmartMoneyConcepts#PropFirm #PropFirmChallenge #FundedNext #FTMO