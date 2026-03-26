



#SILVER (#XAGUSD): Back to Bearish Trend 🪙





I think that 📉Silver has completed a correctional movement

and may drop lower again.





A bearish breakout of a minor intraday support that occurred after

a test of key resistance suggests a strong selling pressure.





Goal - 64.5

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4H time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



