Analytics & Forecasts

#SILVER (#XAGUSD): Back to Bearish Trend

26 March 2026, 09:44
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
120


#SILVER (#XAGUSD): Back to Bearish Trend 🪙


I think that 📉Silver has completed a correctional movement

and may drop lower again.


A bearish breakout of a minor intraday support that occurred after

a test of key resistance suggests a strong selling pressure.


Goal - 64.5

—————————

4H time frame


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#silver, xagusd