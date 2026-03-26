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#SILVER (#XAGUSD): Back to Bearish Trend 🪙
I think that 📉Silver has completed a correctional movement
and may drop lower again.
A bearish breakout of a minor intraday support that occurred after
a test of key resistance suggests a strong selling pressure.
Goal - 64.5
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4H time frame
My Experts:
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