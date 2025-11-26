⚠️ How to Manage Risk During High-Impact News Events
🎯 The Lesson

High-impact news — NFP, CPI, FOMC, interest rate decisions —
can turn a calm chart into a chaos machine in seconds.
Spreads explode.
Slippage hits.
Stops get skipped.
Even perfect setups get destroyed.

Professionals survive news by reducing exposure, not predicting spikes.

📊 Step 1: Know When News Hits

Use the calendar — always.
High-impact events (red folders) include:

  • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)

  • CPI inflation

  • FOMC statement

  • Interest rate decisions

  • GDP

  • Unemployment claims

  • PMI

  • Speeches by central bank governors

If any of these are coming in the next 60 minutes, adjust your risk plan.

⚙️ Step 2: Cut Size by 50–70% Before the Release

If you normally risk 2% per trade, during news you risk 0.5–1% max.
News volatility multiplies your exposure unexpectedly.

Example:

  • Stop loss = 20 pips

  • Spread widens to 12 pips

  • Slippage = 15 pips

Your 20-pip stop becomes 47 pips of real loss.
Smaller sizes keep this manageable.

🛑 Step 3: Avoid Opening Trades Within 5–15 Minutes Before News

The worst time to open a trade is right before the release.
The market goes flat…
then explodes…
then reverses…
then spikes again.

This is not trading — it’s volatility roulette.
Skip the 5–15 minutes before and after.
You lose nothing by avoiding randomness.

🔁 Step 4: Use Wider, Logic-Based Stops If You Stay In

If you insist on trading during news (like a swing setup), your stop must:
✔️ Be wide (ATR-based)
✔️ Sit beyond structure
✔️ Handle spread spikes
✔️ Be placed where noise can’t reach you

And you must use much smaller lot size to compensate.

🧮 Step 5: Reduce Total Exposure Across Correlated Pairs

If USD news is coming (CPI, NFP):

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • XAUUSD

  • NAS100

  • US30

All react together.
If you’re in 3–4 of them at once, you’re overexposed to the same news risk.
Keep correlated exposure < 3% during news events.

🚀 Takeaway

News doesn’t kill accounts —
trading normally during news does.
Reduce size, reduce exposure, widen stops, and skip the noise windows.
You’re not paid to predict the spike.
You’re paid to survive it.

