⚠️ How to Manage Risk During High-Impact News Events

🎯 The Lesson

High-impact news — NFP, CPI, FOMC, interest rate decisions —

can turn a calm chart into a chaos machine in seconds.

Spreads explode.

Slippage hits.

Stops get skipped.

Even perfect setups get destroyed.

Professionals survive news by reducing exposure, not predicting spikes.

📊 Step 1: Know When News Hits

Use the calendar — always.

High-impact events (red folders) include:

Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)

CPI inflation

FOMC statement

Interest rate decisions

GDP

Unemployment claims

PMI

Speeches by central bank governors

If any of these are coming in the next 60 minutes, adjust your risk plan.

⚙️ Step 2: Cut Size by 50–70% Before the Release

If you normally risk 2% per trade, during news you risk 0.5–1% max.

News volatility multiplies your exposure unexpectedly.

Example:

Stop loss = 20 pips

Spread widens to 12 pips

Slippage = 15 pips

Your 20-pip stop becomes 47 pips of real loss.

Smaller sizes keep this manageable.

🛑 Step 3: Avoid Opening Trades Within 5–15 Minutes Before News

The worst time to open a trade is right before the release.

The market goes flat…

then explodes…

then reverses…

then spikes again.

This is not trading — it’s volatility roulette.

Skip the 5–15 minutes before and after.

You lose nothing by avoiding randomness.

🔁 Step 4: Use Wider, Logic-Based Stops If You Stay In

If you insist on trading during news (like a swing setup), your stop must:

✔️ Be wide (ATR-based)

✔️ Sit beyond structure

✔️ Handle spread spikes

✔️ Be placed where noise can’t reach you

And you must use much smaller lot size to compensate.

🧮 Step 5: Reduce Total Exposure Across Correlated Pairs

If USD news is coming (CPI, NFP):

EURUSD

GBPUSD

XAUUSD

NAS100

US30

All react together.

If you’re in 3–4 of them at once, you’re overexposed to the same news risk.

Keep correlated exposure < 3% during news events.

🚀 Takeaway

News doesn’t kill accounts —

trading normally during news does.

Reduce size, reduce exposure, widen stops, and skip the noise windows.

You’re not paid to predict the spike.

You’re paid to survive it.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas