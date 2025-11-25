Trade Panel - How to open an order with a volume exceeding the maximum volume set by the broker

How to open trades if your working volume per trade exceeds the maximum volume set by your broker?

The only way to solve this problem is to split the volume into multiple trades. TradePanel allows you to do this automatically, with a single click. TradePanel will calculate the trade volume and, if it exceeds the maximum allowed, split it into multiple trades.

Go to the "Order Grid" section and select:

1️⃣ Type - Duplicate,

2️⃣ Number - Volume/Max Volume,

3️⃣ Take Profit - "Master TP price" or any other option that suits you,

4️⃣ Stop Loss - "Master SL price" or any other option that suits you.

✅ Done! Now, if the calculated volume exceeds the maximum allowed, TradePanel will distribute the excess across multiple trades.

For example, the broker's maximum allowed volume is 500 lots, the calculated volume is 668.09 lots.

Click the Open Sell button, and TradePanel opens two positions:

✅ with a volume of 500 lots (maximum permissible volume)

✅ with a volume of 168.09 (remaining volume)