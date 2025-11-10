📉 Equity Curve Control — How Pros Manage Drawdowns

🎯 The Lesson

Anyone can grow an account in good times.

But what separates pros from amateurs is how they behave when the equity curve dips.

Drawdowns are inevitable — controlling them is a skill.

It’s what keeps traders in the game long enough to win.

⚙️ Step 1: Know Your Maximum Drawdown Limit

Your maximum drawdown (MDD) is the largest loss from a peak to a valley in your balance.

A professional sets this limit before trading.

Example:

Peak balance: $10,000

Lowest point: $9,200

→ MDD = $800 or 8%

Most consistent traders keep their MDD below 10–12%.

Anything beyond that means risk control is broken.

🧮 Step 2: The Recovery Math

The deeper the drawdown, the harder the recovery.

Drawdown Needed Gain to Recover 10% 11% 25% 33% 50% 100% 70% 233%

This is why capital protection > profit chasing.

You can always make money later — but you can’t trade without money now.

📊 Step 3: Cut Risk During Losing Streaks

Let’s say your risk per trade = 2%.

If you lose 3 trades in a row, reduce it to 1%.

If you lose 5 trades in a row, stop trading for 24 hours.

This simple rule creates an auto-brake system for your equity curve.

You’ll never spiral into deep losses by accident.

💡 Step 4: Track Your Equity Like a Pilot

Pilots monitor altitude — traders monitor equity.

Log your daily balance and equity (open trades included).

If your curve drops faster than expected, it’s not “bad luck.”

It’s bad management.

Adjust before you crash.

🚀 Takeaway

A smooth equity curve isn’t luck — it’s discipline in numbers.

You can’t control the market, but you can control your drawdown.

And once you do that, profits become predictable.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas