Discover my philosophy and my automated system

Hello, my name is Anthony, I am 30 years old and I am French.





Trading came into my life somewhat by chance... but from my very first trades, I knew I had stumbled upon something special. This combination of logic, emotions, and strategy immediately captivated me.

Coming from the world of development, I have always loved creating, testing, and optimizing. And that's exactly what I found in trading: a discipline where rigor and precision make all the difference. Over time, I naturally merged my two passions, coding and trading, to create my own automated tools.





This is how Scrappy Gold EA was born, an Expert Advisor dedicated to scalping, designed to act quickly, methodically, and without emotion. Each line of code reflects a simple philosophy: efficiency, consistency, and serenity.





I am someone who does not focus on risk/reward. For me, this approach is too mentally taxing to manage. I prefer to build my strategies around a high win rate, often between 85 and 90% over the long term.

This choice is not just a matter of numbers, it's a matter of mindset. Winning often, even with more modest gains, allows you to remain confident and disciplined. And in trading, confidence is a formidable weapon.

Obviously, I'm not talking about absurd RRs (like 10:1, that would be suicide). The idea is to strike a smart balance: a consistent, stable system that stands the test of time.

Today, my goal is clear: to share solid, tested, and transparent tools that are built to last. If you're looking for an EA designed with seriousness, passion, and a truly realistic vision of trading, Scrappy Gold EA is for you.





Welcome to my world.





Scrappy Gold EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154411

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341483