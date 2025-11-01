SuperScalp Pro — The optimized scalping indicator for traders who want to cut noise and enter high-probability trades

In the world of Forex — Gold — Crypto trading, scalping can deliver fast profits but also quickly blow an account if the signals are poor. That’s why SuperScalp Pro v2.6 was created: a fully upgraded take on Supertrend that adds multiple technical filters so you only enter trades when the market conditions are truly right.

This is not just “Supertrend changes color = enter.” The indicator combines ATR, EMA, ADX, RSI and Volume to confirm trend direction, measure market strength, and automatically calculate Stop Loss / Take Profit directly on the chart. Most importantly: a signal only appears when all conditions align, drastically reducing false signals — the number-one fear of scalpers.

✅ SuperScalp Pro doesn’t just show signals — it helps you enter trades with higher probability

🔹 When a Supertrend flip occurs, the indicator checks trend direction with EMAs, market strength with ADX, volatility with ATR, and whether RSI is in extreme overbought/oversold zones.

🔹 If all conditions are met, a BUY/SELL signal appears with automatic SL/TP — no need to measure manually.

🔹 You can enable ConfirmOnClosedBar mode to avoid repainting — ideal for live accounts.

🔹 Signals can be delivered via Popup Alert, Email, or Push Notification — you don’t need to stare at the chart.

💬 In short: SuperScalp Pro helps you trade by rules, not by feelings.

⚡ Quick M5 scalping strategy (practical suggestion)

Wait for Supertrend to change color and for the candle to close.

Confirm EMA Fast is above EMA Slow (BUY) or below (SELL).

Make sure ATR is not too low (avoid stagnant markets).

Enter using the drawn SL/TP (target RR ≈ 1:1.5 → 1:2.2).

When price reaches +1R, move SL to breakeven → then trail according to your style.

⏳ Typical hold time: 5–20 minutes — great for scalping XAUUSD, BTC, GBPJPY.

🧠 Slow-and-steady approach for M30–H1

Enable ADX ≥ 25 and use EMA Trend 200 to trade with the higher-timeframe trend.

SL/TP are calculated with a larger ATR → fewer signals but higher win rate.

Suitable for traders who prefer “fewer entries — higher confidence — less stress.”

💡 Great for professionals or people who can’t watch charts all day.

⚙ Default settings and why they’re optimized

ATR 21 / Multiplier 1.0 — SL/TP sized appropriately for scalping.

EMA Fast 50 — Slow 100 — Trend 200 — clear trend layering.

RSI 14 (80/20) — avoids signals in extreme price conditions.

ADX 14 (20–60) — identifies whether the market has a genuine trend or is just noisy.

📌 All parameters are adjustable per currency pair and timeframe.

🎯 Why many traders switch from regular Supertrend to SuperScalp Pro

✨ Regular Supertrend often only changes color → very noisy in sideways markets.

✨ No automatic SL/TP — traders must measure manually, which invites mistakes.

✨ No filter for fake breakouts and no trend confirmation.

✅ SuperScalp Pro fixes that:

→ Filters signals using multiple technical factors

→ Displays ATR-based SL/TP automatically

→ Provides real-time alerts

→ Won’t repaint if you use closed-bar mode

That’s why many traders consider v2.6 the “real Supertrend” for live trading — not just a colored signal to look at.

🎁 Additional benefits when you buy the indicator

✔ Optimized presets for XAUUSD, BTC, EURUSD

✔ Tutorial videos + trade entry checklist

✔ Direct technical support via MQL5 Inbox

✔ Free lifetime updates on the Market

✅ Conclusion

SuperScalp Pro isn’t a magical indicator, but it helps traders trade with rules: clear entry, SL, and TP, and — crucially — only when market conditions are met. That’s the difference between “gambling on color changes” and “trading with a strategy.”









