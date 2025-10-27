How much can you earn?

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How Much Can You Really Earn with Automated Trading? 😎🤘
👉Risk and Profit — Two Sides of the Same Coin
There’s no magic in trading. Big profits always mean big risk — it’s like physics. Want to reach space? Pay for the fuel. 🚀 Sure, you can make 1000% a year, and sometimes EAs really show those results for short bursts. But the real question is — how long can you keep that pace before your account blows up? That kind of trading is turbo mode, not a business. You might double your account in a month… and lose half of it the next week.
👉Realistic Numbers and Global Standards
Let’s talk real numbers. If your bot trades with high risk, you might see 500–1000% yearly returns, but expect massive drawdowns — up to 80%. A more balanced setup gives you around 200–300% per year with moderate drawdowns near 30%. But in the world of professional algo trading — where traders focus on consistency, not hype — the realistic and sustainable range is between 50–100% per year. That’s the global gold standard. It’s the range targeted by prop firms, hedge funds, and experienced algorithmic traders.
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👉The Real Secret — Diversification
👉Final Thoughts
Yes, you can make 1000% a year — but not for long. The realistic, professional target is 50–100% per year with smart risk control and proper diversification. Remember, bro — the goal isn’t to get rich fast, it’s to stay profitable long-term. That’s what true professional automated trading is all about. ⚙️
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