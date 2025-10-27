How much can you earn?

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How Much Can You Really Earn with Automated Trading? 😎🤘

Hey traders! 👋 One of the most common questions I get is: “How much can you actually make with automated trading?” Let’s be real — the honest answer is simple: you earn as much as you’re willing to risk.





👉Risk and Profit — Two Sides of the Same Coin

There’s no magic in trading. Big profits always mean big risk — it’s like physics. Want to reach space? Pay for the fuel. 🚀 Sure, you can make 1000% a year, and sometimes EAs really show those results for short bursts. But the real question is — how long can you keep that pace before your account blows up? That kind of trading is turbo mode, not a business. You might double your account in a month… and lose half of it the next week.







👉Realistic Numbers and Global Standards

Let’s talk real numbers. If your bot trades with high risk, you might see 500–1000% yearly returns, but expect massive drawdowns — up to 80%. A more balanced setup gives you around 200–300% per year with moderate drawdowns near 30%. But in the world of professional algo trading — where traders focus on consistency, not hype — the realistic and sustainable range is between 50–100% per year. That’s the global gold standard. It’s the range targeted by prop firms, hedge funds, and experienced algorithmic traders. Try my new expert advisor One Man Army! One Man Army EA - here







👉Why 100% per Year Is the “Golden Target”

To put it in perspective — 100% per year is ten times more than what any bank or conservative fund can offer. If you can double your capital every year, calmly, without stress or sleepless nights, you’re already among the top 5% of traders. This is what I call the “Golden Target” — steady growth with controlled risk. You can sleep peacefully while your EAs work, analyze, and execute trades with precision.





👉The Real Secret — Diversification

Forget chasing the “Holy Grail.” The real key to stable results is diversification. One EA means one source of risk. But if you have 4–5 different EAs, each earning 50–100% per year, your total performance will still be excellent, while the overall risk drops dramatically. Not all systems draw down at the same time. When one slows down, the others push the portfolio back up. That’s not just trading anymore — that’s algorithmic portfolio management.





👉Final Thoughts

Yes, you can make 1000% a year — but not for long. The realistic, professional target is 50–100% per year with smart risk control and proper diversification. Remember, bro — the goal isn’t to get rich fast, it’s to stay profitable long-term. That’s what true professional automated trading is all about. ⚙️

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