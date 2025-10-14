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TickStorm Results: Oct 8–13
Check the screenshots — steady trade flow and smooth P/L.
The sale is live — don’t miss it! 🔥
📌 EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150561
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764805 - Ideal Balance: $500 - $1,000 for scaling (XUUSD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)
Check the screenshots — steady trade flow and smooth P/L.
The sale is live — don’t miss it! 🔥
📌 EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150561
Purpose: Discussions, results, set files strategy improvements Multi-TF set files (M1/M5/M15) are available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764805 - Ideal Balance: $500 - $1,000 for scaling (XUUSD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)
Group Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/012ef67b5f37dc01