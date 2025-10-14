TickStorm Results: Oct 8–13
Statistics

TickStorm Results: Oct 8–13

14 October 2025, 05:18
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
0
148
TickStorm Results: Oct 8–13
Check the screenshots — steady trade flow and smooth P/L.
The sale is live — don’t miss it! 🔥
📌 EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150561

Purpose: Discussions, results, set files strategy improvements Multi-TF set files (M1/M5/M15) are available here:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764805 - Ideal Balance: $500 - $1,000 for scaling (XUUSD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)

 

Group Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/012ef67b5f37dc01




##TickStorm #ScalperEA #XAUUSD #EURUSD #GBPUSD #ForexEA #MQL5 #NoMartingale #24hSale