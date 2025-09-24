How To Setup The Golden Local Trade Copier
Trading Systems

How To Setup The Golden Local Trade Copier

24 September 2025, 21:16
Edmore Masina
Edmore Masina
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This guide explains how to set up and use the Trade Copier EA in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to copy trades from one account (Sender) to another (Receiver). The EA copies open buy/sell trades and pending orders, with options for lot sizing, symbol adjustments, and risk protection.


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What the Trade Copier Does

  • Sender: Monitors trades on your main account and sends them to the Receiver.
  • Receiver: Copies trades from the Sender, adjusting lot sizes, symbols, or stop-loss/take-profit as configured.
  • Features:
    • Copies buy/sell trades and pending orders (limit/stop).
    • Adjusts lot sizes (match Sender, fixed, scaled, or risk-based).
    • Handles different symbol names between brokers (e.g., "EURUSD" vs. "EURUSD.m").
    • Protects your account by limiting daily losses.


Stp-by-Step Setup

Step 1: Install the EA

  1. Open MT5, go to File > Open Data Folder.
  2. Place the .mq5 file in MQL5 > Experts (or compile it in MetaEditor if it’s source code).
  3. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator > Refresh.
  4. Attach the EA:
    • Open a chart (any symbol).
    • Drag the EA from Navigator to the chart.
    • Configure inputs in the popup window (see below).


Step 2: Set Up the Sender

  • Attach the EA to any chart on the Sender account.
  • In the EA settings:
    • Set Trading Mode to Sender.
    • Set Unique identifier for file to a name.
    • No other settings are needed for Sender.
    • Click OK to start. The EA will track your trades.


Step 3: Set Up the Receiver

  • Attach the EA to any chart on the Receiver account.
  • In the EA settings:
    • Set Trading Mode to Receiver.
    • Set Unique identifier for file to match Sender .
    • Configure other settings (see below).
    • Click OK. The EA will start copying trades.





Step 4: Test It

  • Open a trade on the Sender account (e.g., buy 0.1 lot EURUSD).
  • Check the Receiver account for the copied trade.
  • Look in the Journal or Experts tab for messages like “Opened position for Sender ticket X.”
  • Monitor the log file in MQL5\Files\TradeCopier_Log.txt for info.


Step 5: Go Live

  • Start with small lot sizes.
  • Watch for delays or broker differences (e.g., spreads, symbol names).
  • Keep both MT5 terminals running.


Input Settings: What They Mean and How to Use Them

These settings appear when attaching the EA to a chart. Only Receiver uses most settings; Sender only needs Mode and File Identifier.


Mode Selection

  • Trading Mode (Sender or Receiver, Default: Sender)
    • What It Does: Sets if this EA sends trades (Sender) or copies them (Receiver).
    • How to Set: Choose Sender for master account, Receiver for slave account.
    • Tip: Each account needs its own EA instance.


Receiver Settings 

Receiver Lot Size Settings

Choose one method for how lot sizes are copied. Default is to match Sender.

  • Use Sender lot size (Bool, Default: true)
    • What It Does: Copies the Sender’s exact lot size (e.g., Sender’s 0.2 lot = Receiver’s 0.2 lot).
    • How to Set: Enable for simple copying. Disable others.
    • Tip: Good if accounts have similar balances.







  • Use fixed lot size (Bool, Default: false)
    • What It Does: Uses a fixed lot for all trades.
    • How to Set: Enable and set Fixed lot size value (e.g., 0.1).
    • Tip: Safe for consistent risk, but check min lot (e.g., 0.01 for micro accounts).

  • Fixed lot size value (Double, Default: 0.1)
    • What It Does: The lot size if fixed mode is on.
    • How to Set: Enter a value >0 (e.g., 0.01, 0.1). Must match broker’s rules.
    • Tip: Use small values for testing.






  • Use lot multiplier (Bool, Default: false)
    • What It Does: Multiplies Sender’s lot size (e.g., Sender 0.1 lot, multiplier 2.0 = Receiver 0.2 lot).
    • How to Set: Enable and set Lot multiplier factor (e.g., 2.0).
    • Tip: Useful for scaling risk up/down.


  • Lot multiplier factor (Double, Default: 1.0)
    • What It Does: The multiplier value.
    • How to Set: >0 (e.g., 0.5 halves, 2.0 doubles).
    • Tip: Adjust based on account size difference.






  • Use risk percentage of balance (Bool, Default: false)
    • What It Does: Sets lot size based on % of balance risked per trade, using Sender’s stop-loss.
    • How to Set: Enable and set Risk percentage per trade. Needs Sender to set stop-loss.
    • Tip: Best for risk management; calculates lot dynamically.


  • Risk percentage per trade (%) (Double, Default: 1.0)
    • What It Does: % of Receiver’s balance to risk (e.g., 1% on $1000 = $10 risk).
    • How to Set: 0.1–100 (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).
    • Tip: Keep low (1–2%) for safety.







Receiver Trade Settings


  • Copy Sender stop-loss (Bool, Default: true)
    • What It Does: Copies Sender’s stop-loss.
    • How to Set: Disable if you want no SL.
    • Tip: Keep enabled for risk consistency.

  • Copy Sender take-profit (Bool, Default: true)
    • What It Does: Copies Sender’s take-profit.
    • How to Set: Disable for no TP.
    • Tip: Usually enabled with SL.

  • Copy Sender pending orders (Bool, Default: true)
    • What It Does: Copies limit/stop orders (not just open trades).
    • How to Set: Disable if only copying open trades.
    • Tip: Enable for full strategy copying.





Receiver Symbol Mapping


  • Add prefix to symbol (e.g., fx_) (String, Default: "")
    • What It Does: Adds text before Sender’s symbol (e.g., "EURUSD" becomes "fx_EURUSD").
    • How to Set: Enter prefix if your broker uses one.
    • Tip: Leave blank if symbols match.

  • Add suffixes to symbol, comma-separated (e.g., .0,m) (String, Default: ".0,m")
    • What It Does: Tries suffixes until a valid symbol is found (e.g., "EURUSD.0" or "EURUSD.m").
    • How to Set: List suffixes your broker might use, separated by commas.
    • Tip: Check broker’s symbol list in Market Watch.





Receiver Risk Protection


  • Enable equity protection (Bool, Default: true)
    • What It Does: Stops trading if daily loss limits are hit.
    • How to Set: Disable for no limits.
    • Tip: Keep enabled to protect capital.
  • Maximum daily loss percent (Double, Default: 5.0)
    • What It Does: Max % equity loss per day (resets midnight GMT).
    • How to Set: 0–100 (e.g., 5.0 = 5% of starting equity).
    • Tip: 2–5% is typical for safety.
  • Maximum daily loss value (Double, Default: 500.0)
    • What It Does: Max loss in account currency (e.g., $500).
    • How to Set: >0, based on account size.
    • Tip: Set to a tolerable loss.






  • Close trades on loss limit breach (Bool, Default: true)
    • What It Does: Closes all trades/orders if loss limit is hit.
    • How to Set: Disable to only stop new trades.
    • Tip: Enable for emergency shutdown.







    File Settings


    • Unique identifier for file (String, Default: "TradeCopier")
      • What It Does: Names the communication between Sender and Receiver.
      • How to Set: Use same name for both (e.g., "MyCopier").
      • Tip: Use unique names if running multiple copiers.






    Conclusion

    The Golden Local Trade Copier EA is your go-to solution for effortlessly replicating trades across MetaTrader 5 accounts, offering unmatched flexibility and robust risk management. With features like customizable lot sizing, symbol mapping for broker compatibility, and built-in equity protection, it empowers traders to scale their strategies safely and efficiently. Whether you're a beginner managing multiple accounts or an experienced trader following a master strategy, this EA streamlines the process while safeguarding your capital. Download it today from the MQL5 Market, test it on a demo account, and experience seamless trade copying. Join the MQL5 community to share your results, ask questions, and take your trading to the next level!


    🔗 Download: Golden Local Trade Copier


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