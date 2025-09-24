How To Setup The Golden Local Trade Copier

This guide explains how to set up and use the Trade Copier EA in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to copy trades from one account (Sender) to another (Receiver). The EA copies open buy/sell trades and pending orders, with options for lot sizing, symbol adjustments, and risk protection.





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What the Trade Copier Does

Sender : Monitors trades on your main account and sends them to the Receiver.

: Monitors trades on your main account and sends them to the Receiver. Receiver : Copies trades from the Sender, adjusting lot sizes, symbols, or stop-loss/take-profit as configured.

: Copies trades from the Sender, adjusting lot sizes, symbols, or stop-loss/take-profit as configured. Features :

: Copies buy/sell trades and pending orders (limit/stop).



Adjusts lot sizes (match Sender, fixed, scaled, or risk-based).



Handles different symbol names between brokers (e.g., "EURUSD" vs. "EURUSD.m").



Protects your account by limiting daily losses.





Stp-by-Step Setup

Step 1: Install the EA

Open MT5, go to File > Open Data Folder. Place the .mq5 file in MQL5 > Experts (or compile it in MetaEditor if it’s source code). Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator > Refresh. Attach the EA: Open a chart (any symbol).

Drag the EA from Navigator to the chart.

Configure inputs in the popup window (see below).



Step 2: Set Up the Sender

Attach the EA to any chart on the Sender account.

In the EA settings:

Set Trading Mode to Sender .

to .

Set Unique identifier for file to a name.

to a name.

No other settings are needed for Sender.



Click OK to start. The EA will track your trades.



Step 3: Set Up the Receiver

Attach the EA to any chart on the Receiver account.

In the EA settings:

Set Trading Mode to Receiver .

to .

Set Unique identifier for file to match Sender .

to match Sender .

Configure other settings (see below).



Click OK. The EA will start copying trades.

















Step 4: Test It

Open a trade on the Sender account (e.g., buy 0.1 lot EURUSD).

Check the Receiver account for the copied trade.

Look in the Journal or Experts tab for messages like “Opened position for Sender ticket X.”

or tab for messages like “Opened position for Sender ticket X.” Monitor the log file in MQL5\Files\TradeCopier_Log.txt for info.





Step 5: Go Live

Start with small lot sizes.

Watch for delays or broker differences (e.g., spreads, symbol names).

Keep both MT5 terminals running.





Input Settings: What They Mean and How to Use Them

These settings appear when attaching the EA to a chart. Only Receiver uses most settings; Sender only needs Mode and File Identifier.





Mode Selection

Trading Mode ( Sender or Receiver , Default: Sender)

( or , Default: Sender) What It Does : Sets if this EA sends trades (Sender) or copies them (Receiver).

: Sets if this EA sends trades (Sender) or copies them (Receiver).

How to Set : Choose Sender for master account, Receiver for slave account.

: Choose for master account, for slave account.

Tip: Each account needs its own EA instance.





Receiver Settings

Receiver Lot Size Settings

Choose one method for how lot sizes are copied. Default is to match Sender.

Use Sender lot size (Bool, Default: true)

(Bool, Default: true) What It Does : Copies the Sender’s exact lot size (e.g., Sender’s 0.2 lot = Receiver’s 0.2 lot).

: Copies the Sender’s exact lot size (e.g., Sender’s 0.2 lot = Receiver’s 0.2 lot).

How to Set : Enable for simple copying. Disable others.

: Enable for simple copying. Disable others.

Tip: Good if accounts have similar balances.

















Use fixed lot size (Bool, Default: false)

(Bool, Default: false) What It Does : Uses a fixed lot for all trades.

: Uses a fixed lot for all trades.

How to Set : Enable and set Fixed lot size value (e.g., 0.1).

: Enable and set (e.g., 0.1).

Tip: Safe for consistent risk, but check min lot (e.g., 0.01 for micro accounts).

Fixed lot size value (Double, Default: 0.1) What It Does : The lot size if fixed mode is on. How to Set : Enter a value >0 (e.g., 0.01, 0.1). Must match broker’s rules. Tip : Use small values for testing.

(Double, Default: 0.1)















Use lot multiplier (Bool, Default: false)

(Bool, Default: false) What It Does : Multiplies Sender’s lot size (e.g., Sender 0.1 lot, multiplier 2.0 = Receiver 0.2 lot).

: Multiplies Sender’s lot size (e.g., Sender 0.1 lot, multiplier 2.0 = Receiver 0.2 lot).

How to Set : Enable and set Lot multiplier factor (e.g., 2.0).

: Enable and set (e.g., 2.0).

Tip: Useful for scaling risk up/down.



Lot multiplier factor (Double, Default: 1.0) What It Does : The multiplier value. How to Set : >0 (e.g., 0.5 halves, 2.0 doubles). Tip : Adjust based on account size difference.

(Double, Default: 1.0)















Use risk percentage of balance (Bool, Default: false)

(Bool, Default: false) What It Does : Sets lot size based on % of balance risked per trade, using Sender’s stop-loss.

: Sets lot size based on % of balance risked per trade, using Sender’s stop-loss.

How to Set : Enable and set Risk percentage per trade . Needs Sender to set stop-loss.

: Enable and set . Needs Sender to set stop-loss.

Tip: Best for risk management; calculates lot dynamically.



Risk percentage per trade (%) (Double, Default: 1.0) What It Does : % of Receiver’s balance to risk (e.g., 1% on $1000 = $10 risk). How to Set : 0.1–100 (e.g., 1.0 for 1%). Tip : Keep low (1–2%) for safety.

(Double, Default: 1.0)

















Receiver Trade Settings





Copy Sender stop-loss (Bool, Default: true)

(Bool, Default: true) What It Does : Copies Sender’s stop-loss.

: Copies Sender’s stop-loss.

How to Set : Disable if you want no SL.

: Disable if you want no SL.

Tip: Keep enabled for risk consistency.





Copy Sender take-profit (Bool, Default: true)

(Bool, Default: true) What It Does : Copies Sender’s take-profit.

: Copies Sender’s take-profit.

How to Set : Disable for no TP.

: Disable for no TP.

Tip: Usually enabled with SL.





Copy Sender pending orders (Bool, Default: true)

(Bool, Default: true) What It Does : Copies limit/stop orders (not just open trades).

: Copies limit/stop orders (not just open trades).

How to Set : Disable if only copying open trades.

: Disable if only copying open trades.

Tip: Enable for full strategy copying.















Receiver Symbol Mapping





Add prefix to symbol (e.g., fx_) (String, Default: "")

(String, Default: "") What It Does : Adds text before Sender’s symbol (e.g., "EURUSD" becomes "fx_EURUSD").

: Adds text before Sender’s symbol (e.g., "EURUSD" becomes "fx_EURUSD").

How to Set : Enter prefix if your broker uses one.

: Enter prefix if your broker uses one.

Tip: Leave blank if symbols match.





Add suffixes to symbol, comma-separated (e.g., .0,m) (String, Default: ".0,m")

(String, Default: ".0,m") What It Does : Tries suffixes until a valid symbol is found (e.g., "EURUSD.0" or "EURUSD.m").

: Tries suffixes until a valid symbol is found (e.g., "EURUSD.0" or "EURUSD.m").

How to Set : List suffixes your broker might use, separated by commas.

: List suffixes your broker might use, separated by commas.

Tip: Check broker’s symbol list in Market Watch.















Receiver Risk Protection



Enable equity protection (Bool, Default: true) What It Does : Stops trading if daily loss limits are hit. How to Set : Disable for no limits. Tip : Keep enabled to protect capital.

(Bool, Default: true) Maximum daily loss percent (Double, Default: 5.0) What It Does : Max % equity loss per day (resets midnight GMT). How to Set : 0–100 (e.g., 5.0 = 5% of starting equity). Tip : 2–5% is typical for safety.

(Double, Default: 5.0) Maximum daily loss value (Double, Default: 500.0)

(Double, Default: 500.0) What It Does : Max loss in account currency (e.g., $500).

: Max loss in account currency (e.g., $500).

How to Set : >0, based on account size.

: >0, based on account size.

Tip: Set to a tolerable loss.













Close trades on loss limit breach (Bool, Default: true) What It Does : Closes all trades/orders if loss limit is hit. How to Set : Disable to only stop new trades. Tip : Enable for emergency shutdown.

(Bool, Default: true)

















File Settings



Unique identifier for file (String, Default: "TradeCopier") What It Does : Names the communication between Sender and Receiver. How to Set : Use same name for both (e.g., "MyCopier"). Tip : Use unique names if running multiple copiers.

(String, Default: "TradeCopier")













Conclusion The Golden Local Trade Copier EA is your go-to solution for effortlessly replicating trades across MetaTrader 5 accounts, offering unmatched flexibility and robust risk management. With features like customizable lot sizing, symbol mapping for broker compatibility, and built-in equity protection, it empowers traders to scale their strategies safely and efficiently. Whether you're a beginner managing multiple accounts or an experienced trader following a master strategy, this EA streamlines the process while safeguarding your capital. Download it today from the MQL5 Market, test it on a demo account, and experience seamless trade copying. Join the MQL5 community to share your results, ask questions, and take your trading to the next level!

🔗 Download: Golden Local Trade Copier





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