The Last King - instructions and setup



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146169?source=Site+Profile



The King Trading — Universal Trading Advisor based on proprietary technical indicators and algorithms. It is designed for automated trading on any financial instrument: currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Key features:

Support for all trading instruments

The Advisor is adapted to any trading pair or instrument. Individual settings are used for each asset, which ensures maximum accuracy and efficiency of trading.

Flexible individual optimization

Possibility of deep personal customization and optimization for various trading strategies, trader style and current market conditions.

Minimum deposit $100 ( ProCent account ) - - - 1000$ ( Pro account )

Timeframe M30

Symbol XAUUSD / EURUSD /GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD



💬 Example:

> You are registered under our IB code "dtas" and trade 1 lot on a ProCent account.

> RoboForex credits $9.68 as a partner reward.

> 85% of this amount is returned to you automatically — that's $8.22 directly to your account! 🤑

> Now imagine that you trade 10 lots per week — that's already $82.20 in return.



Open a RoboForex Account ➡️





Two trading modes

Without martingale — safe mode with risk control.

With martingale — aggressive mode with potentially high profit with reasonable capital management.

Innovative loss recovery system — Quantum System Recovery

A unique proprietary system that allows you to recover drawdowns and minimize losses during unfavorable market movements.

❗️❗️ Download settings here ➡️ https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NlitCtJnN6eesu0iwZZXf91UmOl10x_c?usp=sharing





➖➖➖ Recommended Brokers ➖➖➖

1️⃣ RoboForex - Link ✅ [ Open an account ]

2️⃣ Tickmill - Link ✅ [ Open an account ]

VPS: For uninterrupted trading ➡️ Link



Why choose The King Trading?

Unique approach to technical analysis

High adaptability to the market

Support for all types of trading instruments

Reliability and stability in the long term

Possibility of both conservative and aggressive trading

❗️ In the terminal, add the website address:❗️

http://api.lobytrade.com

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

https://ec.forexprostools.com



💬 Still have questions ❗️❗️❗️

Write us in private messages and we'll help you every step of the way!

https://t.me/ea_quantum_lab_Support



