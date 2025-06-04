My views on trading - a 20 year veteran's insights

Check out the full article HERE
check out the full article HERE
Check out the full article HERE
Check out the full article HERE
Check out the full article HERE
I hope you like these posts!
They are based on my +20 years of experience in forex trading and more specifically in Algo trading.
Feel free to leave any feedback in the comments or simply spread the word!
Also, since I practice what I preach, I have incorporated all the principles that I write about, into my trading robots.
And this what sets me apart from the 99% forex guru's who are only interested in selling you a dream, but mostly deliver you a nightmare.
Don't forget we have a special offer currently, where you get 1 EA for free, with any purchase over 349$! (* contact me for more info on this)
Also, be sure to check out my Ultimate Combo Deal Package,
which bundles my top 6 EA's for the price of only 2!
That is just an unbelievable value for money!
Also, feel free to join our growing community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01bad3d32c08da01
Happy Trading!
Wim