Patterns + Trend Filter + Momentum Filter Signal (No Repaint)

How to Use It

Optional : Use it as a filter for other systems (breakouts, scalping, swing trades)

Avoid trades if the ADX is below 25 (suggests sideways market).

If a sell signal appears (e.g. red arrow + bearish pattern), confirm that the trend is DOWN and ADX also indicates strong trend .

If a buy signal appears (e.g. green arrow + bullish pattern), confirm that the trend is UP and the ADX shows a strong trend (above 25). This increases the probability of a successful long trade.

Check trend filter : Confirm if the Trend label is UP or DOWN.

Wait for a signal : A pattern arrow and label will appear when a valid formation is detected.

ExtraArrowDistance: Distance (in points) to shift the arrows and labels away from candle highs/lows, for visual clarity.

Show_Alert: Master switch to enable or disable all alerts.

Display_ and Show__Alert: These toggle the visibility and alerts for each specific pattern. For example: Display_Hammer_2 shows the visual signal for Hammer 2 pattern.

Show_Hammer_Alert_2 enables/disables the alert pop-up/sound for that same pattern.

Color_ and Text_ (per pattern): Allows you to define the arrow/label color and font size for each pattern individually.

RSIPeriod: Number of periods for calculating the RSI (default: 14). Lower values make it more sensitive.

ADXPeriod: Number of periods for calculating the ADX (default: 14). Adjust if you want faster or smoother trend strength filtering.