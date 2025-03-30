D1001-REV001

Trading Strategy for AvA 8



SET file D1001-REV001 for AvA 8

Gamma - 4 levels

Delta - 4 levels

Modular TP 7.0 (amount)

Equalizer - monitor only



This is a basic OnTick approach for Gamma & Delta, which means that its a continuous trading.

As soon as a trading cycle closes another one opens.

It is important to practice using this method to see what happens. Then try and add some filters to the strategy by using either filters like PSAR or ADX.

When using these filters, Gamma & Delta trade once per signal not continuously like OnTick method.



If you choose PSAR directional filter, then when used with OnTick method it trades continuously in the PSAR direction (GAMMA short and DELTA long).

By adding SEC DELAY filter, you can delay the OnTick continuous trading by x seconds.



Some features are not available in AvA 8 limited