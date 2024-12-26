False breakout trading. Actual example

Real false breakout trading is what my Perpetual EA trading robot does. For example, here is its trade made on December 23.

Note that at 16:15, there was a good sell signal. We also have a false breakout there. Why didn't the robot trade this signal? Because, at that moment, it had not yet identified a strong resistance level for this price range.

However, the robot correctly identified the support level. At 17:03, it opened a buy position when the price broke this support. The result is on the screenshot.



