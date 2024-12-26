False breakout trading. Actual example
Trading Systems

False breakout trading. Actual example

26 December 2024, 19:17
Vladimir Toropov
Vladimir Toropov
0
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Real false breakout trading is what my Perpetual EA trading robot does. For example, here is its trade made on December 23.

Note that at 16:15, there was a good sell signal. We also have a false breakout there. Why didn't the robot trade this signal? Because, at that moment, it had not yet identified a strong resistance level for this price range.

However, the robot correctly identified the support level. At 17:03, it opened a buy position when the price broke this support. The result is on the screenshot.


My solutions on MQL5 Market: Vladimir Toropov’s products for traders

You can read more about trading false breakouts on the website in my profile. There is also a link to my products and real trading monitoring.

Perpetual EA is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96581 

Good luck in trading!


#Real Trading, false breakout trading, trading example