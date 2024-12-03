Overseer MT5: 2 Weeks Live Update





It's been 2 weeks since launching the new version of OverSeer MT5 and running it live. We’ve been monitoring its performance closely, and we are happy to share the current stats:

Instruments Traded: 14

14 Positions Open: 10

10 PNL Status: 15.04%

15.04% Exposure: 10.3%

10.3% Daily Performance: +13.97%

+13.97% Weekly Performance: +13.97%

+13.97% Monthly Performance: +13.97%

The OverSeer MT5 continues to perform consistently, and we’re pleased with how the new features and enhancements have been integrated. The recent adjustments seem to have resulted in a more stable performance, and the live trading results are encouraging.

As always, we are committed to improving OverSeer MT5, and we'll continue to refine and adapt the EA based on feedback and performance. If you haven't yet, now is a great time to get started and benefit from its powerful tools for trading multiple indices.

Stay tuned for more updates!



